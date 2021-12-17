National association names Dr. Anne Levett among 2021 Superintendents to Watch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) selected Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, Dr. Ann Levett, as a 2021 Superintendent to Watch.

Dr Levett joins 19 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.

Dr. Levett was recognized for her adoption of technology to share important messages with schools and school families – from the use of social media to the recording of her signature “Free Talk Fridays,” a video message sent to families with reminders and top-of-mind-awareness notes.

“I am honored to be among such esteemed colleagues and grateful for the support of my team,” Dr. Levett said in response to being recognized, “The success of our students and the progress of our school district does not happen in isolation. Our work is a collaborative process built on engagement that is anchored in shared responsibility. This recognition represents that sentiment and is one that I share with my SCCPSS colleagues and the students and staff of our great school system.”

NSPRA provides professional development programming through on-demand learning, an annual National Seminar, webinars, online forums and resources.

