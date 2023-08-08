BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department is launching a program to help domestic violence victims. They hope it saves lives and gets people who are being abused help.

Cpl. Angela Serrano, Bluffton Police Domestic Violence Investigator, said, “My phone has been blowing up because the community has fully embraced this project.”

South Carolina ranks in the top 10 in the country in domestic violence reports. That’s what inspired Serrano to start her project.

“Domestic violence is an underreported crime that touches many people and you never know what your neighbor is going through,” said Serrano, Bluffton Police Department Domestic Violence Investigator.

She wants to place stickers in Bluffton businesses. On those stickers is a QR code that leads to a quick six-question survey.

After filling it out, that person will connect to a domestic violence investigator. She said it’s the first step in opening direct communication to those who need it most.

“The objective of this project is to reach the victims that are unheard,” Serrano said. “The victims that are apprehensive to contact law enforcement at the time of an incident, the victims that don’t know our resources in our community.”

Serrano said the project has full support from the community and businesses. Dozens of businesses are calling Serrano asking for the stickers. They told her that they want to lend a helping hand to people who might be suffering.

“About 20 businesses have reached out to support this initiative and I am super surprised by the support the community has extended to my project,” Serrano said.

Serrano said anyone can fill out the survey, so if you think someone you know is a victim you can help too. All you need is to open your phone, scan the QR code and fill out the form.