Musicians coming to Savannah this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for something fun to do in the coming months? When was the last time you went to a concert? Here are 10 upcoming concerts to look forward to this year.

(Links to purchase tickets are available at the bottom of this page.)

Bob Dylan

When: March 26 at 8 p.m.

Where: Johnny Mercer Theater

Tickets are not yet on sale to the general public but will begin their sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Little Feat

When: April 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Johnny Mercer Theater

Ticket prices start at $36.50.

Alice Cooper

When: Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: Johnny Mercer Theater

Ticket prices start at $52.

Jimmy Buffet

When: April 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Ticket prices have not been announced yet but general public onsale starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

Bon Jovi

When: April 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Ticket prices start at $122.98

Riley Green

When: Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Ticket prices start at $25.50

MercyMe

When: Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Ticket prices start at $23.75.

Keith Urban

When: Oct. 13at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Ticket prices start at $45.50.

New Edition: The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson + Jodeci

When: April 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Ticket prices start at $63.50.

Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour

When: Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

This concert is technically sold out, but you can buy tickets from resellers for at low as $310.

You can find more information about the events being hosted at Johnny Mercer Theater by looking at the event page of the Savannah Civic Center linked here. Find additional information about the events being hosted at the Enmarket Arena by visiting the link here. Both of these links will bring you to pages that will direct you on how to buy tickets to the events.