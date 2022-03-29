SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’ve been in Savannah for years or this is your first time visiting, one thing is certain—there are plenty of things to do. If you’re looking for a museum to try out while you’re in town, here’s five that are worth your time.

Savannah African Art Museum

The Savannah African Art Museum was founded in 2016 and their collection focuses on West and Central African art. These pieces represent over 28 countries and more than 180 individual cultural and ethnic groups. Their current exhibition is called “Culture, Currency, Continuity: Cowrie Shells in African Art” and it showcases the significance of cowrie shells in African art.

The Savannah African Art Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with their last tour beginning at 4 p.m. They are located on East 37th Street and information on admission can be found through the link here.

American Prohibition Museum

Travel through time to learn about the history of prohibition movement and grab a drink while you’re at it at the American Prohibition Museum. The American Prohibition Museum is a fun option for the whole family or just for those over 21. There’s something for everyone at this museum. Not only does the museum inform its visitors on the history of prohibition in America, but it even has a full-service speakeasy and offers tasting classes.

This museum is located on W. St. Julian Street next to Ellis Square and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. You can find more information about them by visiting the link here.

Georgia State Railroad Museum

At the Georgia State Railroad Museum you and the kids will have a great time exploring the historic railcars. By checking their schedule online (link here) you can even plan your visit so that you can go for a ride. The Georgia State Railroad Museum offers guided tours and the opportunity to experience what it was like to ride a train in the past.

This museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week. They are located on Louisville Road and you can find information about ticket prices by visiting the link here.

Graveface Museum

Looking for something to do with the older kids and adults in your family? While anyone can go to Graveface Museum, not every exhibit is for the faint of heart. They have everything from exhibits on UFOs to cults, from serial killers to sideshow history.

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. and they are located on Factors Walk right by River Street. You can find more information about them and ticket prices by visiting the link here.

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

If you’re searching for a nice, quiet museum experience, why not check out the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum? Founded in 1966, this museum features nine galleries that contain ship models, maritime paintings and artifacts.

Ships of the Sea is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they are located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. If you’re on the fence about jumping in to this ocean of fun, you can check out some of their online exhibits through their website here.