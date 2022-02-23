POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force prepares to celebrate a major birthday for a Mighty Eighth veteran.

Thursday the museum will host a celebration for Captain Richard “Dick” Nelms as he turns 99.

Captain Nelms flew 35 missions over Germany and Nazi Occupied Europe during World War II.

Captain Nelms recieved honors including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Presidential Unit Citation for accuracy in bombing, and the European Theater ribbon with four battle campaign stars for his efforts during the war.

Captain Nelms is expected to attend Thursday’s celebration.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. at the museum located at 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler.

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is also celebrating eighty years of the Mighty Eighth, the largest air armada in history.

The Museum uses films, exhibits, artifacts, and archival materials to tell the stories of those who served in the Eighth Air Force.

The museum’s operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon till 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call (912) 748-8888 or visit www.mightyeighth.org.