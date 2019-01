Murder charges filed in November shooting of Savannah father Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Last November, a father of four was gunned down on West 61st Street in Savannah.

This week, Victor McMillar was charged with murder in connection to the death of Donte Chisolm. Police say McMillar shot at Chisolm and his wife on November 3.

McMillar is also facing aggravated assault charges. He is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.