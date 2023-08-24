HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh, already serving life in prison for killing his wife and son, is expected to admit to crimes in federal court.

Multiple sources say Murdaugh will plead guilty to fraud charges during a Sept. 21 hearing in Charleston.

The federal charges claim the former attorney stole more than $7 million from his clients.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

This comes just one day after one of his accomplices, Cory Fleming, admitted to 23 criminal charges in a Williamsburgh County courtroom. Fleming had already been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for his role in Murdaugh’s alleged schemes.

Murdaugh still faces more than 90 fraud charges in state court.