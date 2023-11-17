BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will avoid an upcoming financial crimes trial.

On Friday in a Beaufort County courtroom, the 55-year-old disgraced attorney agreed to plead guilty to a slew of state financial crimes charges across multiple South Carolina counties.

“I agree that I wrongly took all of that money, your honor,” he said.

The deal would carry a 27-year sentence, which Judge Clifton Newman said he intends to impose.

The state says Murdaugh had a pattern of stealing money from his clients that spanned over a decade.

Murdaugh is serving two consecutive life sentences for killing his wife, Maggie, and their younger son, Paul.

“He feels very comfortable doing prison time for crimes that he did, and he knew that he was going to prison,” said Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin. “He does not feel comfortable doing prison time for the murders of his wife and son for which he did not do.”

Murdaugh will be back in the Beaufort County Courthouse on Nov. 28 for sentencing.