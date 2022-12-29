HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh will be one of two defendants in the civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that the Parker’s Corporation and Murdaugh will be co-defendants in the suit filed by Beach’s parents.

The judges denied Parker’s request for a separate trial.

Parker’s is accused of selling underage Paul Murdaugh the alcohol he drank in 2019, the night of the boat crash which killed 19-year-old Beach.

Alex Murdaugh allegedly knew about his son’s drinking habits but did not stop him.

A trial date has not been set for this case.

Alex Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of his son and wife, Paul and Maggie, is set to begin on Jan. 23.