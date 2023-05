CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – One of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged co-conspirators is admitting to a federal criminal charge.

Cory Fleming will be in federal court Thursday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

This is connected to the death of the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield and the attempt to steal her family’s multi-million dollar insurance settlement.

Fleming faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.