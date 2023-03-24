COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The infamous family hunting lodge of the Murdaugh family, and the scene of the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, has been sold.

The sale of the nearly 1,800-acre property, known as the Moselle property, closed on Wednesday, March 22. Court documents show the property was sold to two buyers, James Ayer and Jeffery Godley, for $2.6 million.

The property has now been listed as sold on the Crosby Land Company’s website, where it’s described as an “unusually diverse habitat with varying forest types and age class distribution.”

The money from the sale will go toward Alex Murdaugh’s legal fees, victims in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, Buster Murdaugh and Palmetto State Bank.

Multiple items from the Murdaugh estate were sold Thursday at an auction in Pembroke, Ga.