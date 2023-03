COLLETON, COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Items belonging to the Murdaugh family are going up for auction this week.

These are some of the things up for bid at Liberty Auction House in Pembroke this week.

The seller says they did once belong to Alex and Maggie Murdaugh.

They could not say if they were from Moselle or another one of the family’s homes.

If you want to bid – the sale starts at 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.