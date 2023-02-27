WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — The defense could rest their case as soon as today as the final witnesses are expected to take the stand in the double murder trial of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son at their Colleton County hunting property in June of 2021.

Monday marks the sixth week of the trial which has garnered national attention.

On Friday, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said he anticipates four more witnesses before the defense rests its case. Prosecutor Creighton Waters expects to have two additional rebuttal witnesses.

Closing arguments could come as early as Wednesday.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

