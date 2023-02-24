WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh will return to the stand to continue being cross-examined by the prosecution in his own double murder trial.

Murdaugh testified on his own behalf for hours Thursday, denying his role in the killings but admitting to lying to law enforcement about his whereabouts on the night of the murders and stealing money from clients.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters began cross-examination Thursday afternoon and continued for nearly two hours until the court adjourned for the day. Following court being dismissed, Waters told Judge Clifton Newman that the remainder of his cross would take three to four hours.

The trial is set to pick back up at 9:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

7:00 a.m. – A line began outside the Colleton County courtroom around 4:30 a.m. Friday in anticipation of another explosive day of testimony from Alex Murdaugh.

Meanwhile, in Walterboro, this line to get in for day two of Alex Murdaugh on the stand started around 4:30 this morning. This lady is literally sleeping in line. There are already more people in line than public seats in the courtroom. @WSAV #AlexMurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/BnAZv7JXwB — Brett Buffington (@BrettWSAV) February 24, 2023 This is by far the longest line to get into the courtroom since this trial started. A deputy outside just told me “there’s no way this many people fit in the courtroom.” @WSAV #AlexMurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/AA3UsoypNx — Brett Buffington (@BrettWSAV) February 24, 2023

9:15 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County courthouse.

9:36 a.m. – Judge Newman gavels court into session. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters continues his cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh. Much of Thursday’s cross-examination focused on Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. Waters continues that line of questioning on Friday.

9:40 a.m. – Murdaugh testifies his Palmetto State Bank $1 million line of credit was maxed out in June 2021.

Murdaugh is asked about him spending the Farris fees — amounting up to $792,000. He’s asked if he spent all of it in two months but Murdaugh says he’s not aware of the timeline but he did spend it very quickly.

9:52 a.m. – Waters asks Murdaugh about a client suffering from cancer. Waters says Ronnie Crosby called Murdaugh and told him how much the client needed the money. Murdaugh says he doesn’t remember that conversation.

Ronnie Crosby was Murdaugh’s former law partner.

“When you doing the things wrong I was doing you have all kinds of ways of justifying it and I’m not saying that makes it right by any means cause it’s not it’s wrong, I’ve said that a hundred times. But when I was doing it, as addicted as I was … to be able to look yourself in the mirror you lie to yourself,” Murdaugh says. Murdaugh also said the client owed him so much money when he stole his money he didn’t tell him.

9:57 a.m. – Waters begins to question Murdaugh about his pill usage.

Murdaugh says some days he was taking upwards of 60 OxyContin pills a day. That amounted to around 2,000 milligrams per day.

Murdaugh begins going through his withdrawal symptoms. He said he would sweat constantly, his legs would shake, he had uncontrollable diarrhea among other things.

Murdaugh says he has pills on him constantly. He said he had a pocket full of pills in his pocket when he was sitting in SLED agent David Owen’s patrol car during his first interview the night of the killings. He says he would get paranoid when he would be driving and see a police car.

10:23 a.m. – Waters asks Murdaugh if he ever told police that he was at the kennels the night of the killings. Murdaugh says he never did that.

Murdaugh says he was “begging” to speak with Waters prior to the indictment to tell him more information about the night of the killings.

Waters says the only reason why Murdaugh testifies that he wanted to speak with them is because family members and close friends identified his voice in the kennel video. He says Murdaugh only changed his original story that he wasn’t at the kennels was because it contradicts the kennel video. Murdaugh disagrees that that’s his motivation for changing his story.

10:32 a.m. – Waters questions Murdaugh about saying the confrontation between Murdaugh and Jeanne Seckinger was “no big deal.” Murdaugh says he didn’t feel he was confronted. He said it was a short conversation and Seckinger didn’t seem angry.

Waters asks Murdaugh about confronting Mark Tinsley about his lawsuit against him in the 2019 boat crash case.

“Absolutely, unequivocally never happened,” Murdaugh said.

10:43 a.m. – The prosecution asks about what Murdaugh did on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh testifies went to work and worked on a case involving Dominion Energy and began preparing his financial statement. He also had the conversation with Jeanne Seckinger.

Later that day, he arrived at the house and spent time with Paul riding around the property. He says didn’t see any Blackout on their ride and Paul did not have the .300 Blackout with him on the ride.

He confirms the time of the tree video. He says he went back to the house by himself when Maggie got there. He took a shower around 8 p.m. and then sat on the couch to eat dinner.

Murdaugh says Paul was eating dinner before he started. Murdaugh says Paul then got up left the room shortly thereafter but remained at the house “for a little bit longer” before heading to the kennels.

Murdaugh says Maggie asked him to go with him to the kennels along with Paul. Murdaugh says he was hesitant at first but then went back down there “very quickly” after she asked him. He says he changed his mind because initially he didn’t want to go because it was so hot outside and he had just recently showered he didn’t want to sweat and get dirty doing work at the kennels.

Murdaugh says he was at the kennels for “a very short time” around a couple of minutes. He says he and Maggie were talking but he doesn’t remember what the conversation was exactly, but Maggie was “concerned” about Paul.

Murdaugh says he wasn’t withdrawing when he was at the kennels because he had pills that day.

Murdaugh then says he takes the chicken out of a dog’s mouth — which Murdaugh says can be heard at the end of the kennel video. Then Murdaugh says there was nobody around that spooked the dogs. Murdaugh says it took him seconds to take the chicken out of his mouth and then hopped on the golf cart and left.

“It was chaotic, it was hot and I was getting ready to do exactly what I didn’t want to do … I was getting ready to sweat, get to work,” Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh says he didn’t leave without saying goodbye but he doesn’t remember exactly what he said but he knows he said goodbye in some way.