WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Week five of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is underway and Murdaugh’s defense team is set to hear from more witnesses. Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son at their Moselle hunting property in June of 2021.

On Monday, Alex’s surviving son, Buster, took the stand testifying about how close he and his father were. A forensic engineer also testified that his crime scene reconstruction analysis showed that the shooter(s) had to be between 5’2″ and 5’4″ tall.

As the trial moves into the twenty-second day, the defense will continue to ramp up its case. More character witnesses are expected to take the stand, including Alex’s brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

We could also learn more about the hearing that took place just three days after the murder. While prosecutors say Alex’s fear of getting exposed for his financial crimes would have been on display in that hearing connected to the Mallory Beach case, the defense says nothing would have happened in that hearing and it had nothing to do with the murders.

Sources still say Alex Murdaugh could take the stand in his own defense as soon as Thursday.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.

9:35 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin says while the defense is still deciding if Murdaugh will testify, if he does Griffin is petitioning Newman to ban the state from questioning Murdaugh on financial crimes evidence. A source tells News 3 that if the defense decides to put Murdaugh on the stand, he is expected to testify on Thursday.

Lead prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters is arguing against that stipulation.

Judge Newman rules in favor of the state and says he will not make a premature decision on limiting the scope of cross-examination.

9:45 a.m. — The defense calls its fifth witness, Mark Ball a lawyer with the Parker Law Group LLP. Ball has been a lawyer for more than 30 years and one of Murdaugh’s close friends.

Ball said he lives about eight miles away from Moselle and said he rushed over when he got the call that Paul and Maggie had been killed.

“To find out what was going on … somebody calls you and says ‘your law partner’s wife and child has been shot,’ you go,” Ball said.

Ball testifies that he arrived a couple of hours after the killings and parked behind a police car. He says there were no barriers put up to block off the crime scene. He claims he told police to block it up but he says they didn’t and several other cars piled up at the scene too.

Ball said the rain “concerned” him because he thought it was preventing the preservation of the crime scene. He also said rain was falling on Paul’s body and police didn’t put a tarp over it. He said he found it disrespectful.

“Frankly it pissed me off,” Ball said.

9:56 a.m. — Ball said he was consoling Murdaugh as they were waiting for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to get there. Murdaugh said he kept saying: “‘look at what they did, look at what they did’ to them. I mean right off the bat,” Ball said.

Ball then testified around 1:30 a.m. SLED told Murdaugh along with the PMPED lawyers to leave the kennels and head to the main house. He testified he asked SLED if it was safe to go there and he says SLED said it was. Ball says he was concerned about a potential killer on the loose. Ball claims it didn’t look like SLED had been there first to search the house.

“Where does the crime scene start and stop,” Ball said.

He said the group then helped clean up the house and put the pots and pans up.

10:14 a.m. — Ball testifies he took pictures of CB Rowe’s truck. He said the truck had no license plates and Ball said he saw a jug of Clorox in the bed of the truck.

“I just thought that was odd so I took a couple of pictures of it and sent it to SLED. It just looked odd. You know, two people had been killed and there’s Clorox around.”

10:20 a.m. — Griffin plays video of an interview Murdaugh had with SLED on June 10, 2021, just three days after the killings.

The defense claims Murdaugh says “They did him so bad,” when referring to Paul. The state and SLED investigator Jeff Croft — who was one of the investigators interviewing Murdaugh — claims Murdaugh said said “I did him so bad.”

Ball listens and says, “it sounds like ‘they’ to me.”

10:28 a.m. — Ball testifies that Murdaugh seemed to be a devoted family man. Ball says Murdaugh would always take family calls at any time during the day. He said the pair would be in a deposition and Murdaugh would step out to take a call from Paul, Maggie or Buster.

“Alex took their calls whether they needed a gallon of milk or you know, they had something important to tell him,” Ball testifies.

10:32 a.m. — Ball testifies that the PMPED lawyers were like family. “Unfortunately, Alex betrayed that when he stole the money,” Ball said.

The state begins cross-examining Ball.

Prosecutor Waters asks: “He was pretty good at hiding who really was, wasn’t he?”

“Obviously,” Ball said.

Ball said Murdaugh told him that he ate dinner, laid down took a nap and then went check on his parents. He said Murdaugh told him at least three times that he never went down to the kennels. However, Ball now says he knows that isn’t true because he identified Murdaugh’s voice on the kennel video.

Ball said Murdaugh flip-flopped on whose pulse he checked first. He said first Murdaugh said he checked Maggie’s pulse then Paul’s. Then he said he switched it to Paul first then Maggie.

“I can’t imagine seeing my wife dead and my son dead, in such a brutal manner, so I never really put any stock in that, but it did oscillate,” Ball said.

Ball said the lawyers were focused on finding out who killed Paul and Maggie, whereas he believed Murdaugh seemed to be focused on other things. Ball again says he doesn’t think much of it considering the trauma he had been through.

10:50 a.m. — Ball said Murdaugh was “an obnoxious” user of his phone.

Water asks him if it would be unusual for Murdaugh to go to the kennels without his phone. Ball says he can’t answer that but says it would be unusual for Murdaugh to go anywhere without his phone.

Ball says Murdaugh was a very good lawyer who got good results for his clients. He also said Murdaugh was effective at putting together a good strategy to win cases.

Ball testifies that Murdaugh was also good at allegedly stealing money from the law firm.

“Didn’t know it and didn’t catch him. The way he was doing it was very, very cunning,” Ball testifies.

Ball testifies the law firm confronted Murdaugh multiple times over the misuse of funds even prior to the September 2021 meeting. Murdaugh cashed a check that was written to his brother in 2018 and he also used the firm’s credit card for his own expenses, according to Ball.

11:04 a.m. — Ball said the law firm put the investigation of the misuse of the Farris Fees on hold after the killings. Ball said no one at the firm wanted to confront Murdaugh after he tragically lost his child and wife.

11:07 a.m. — Judge Newmann issues a short break.