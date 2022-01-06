‘Murdaugh does not have $7M’: Lawyers ask for lower bond

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh‘s attorneys are asking for a bond reduction, claiming the disbarred lawyer doesn’t have the money to pay the $7 million bail for the financial crimes he faces.

The motion from attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin asks the court to grant Murdaugh a “reasonable bond” with the special conditions already set forth by the court.

Back in December, Judge Alison Lee granted Murdaugh permission to go to a rehab facility in South Carolina, so long as he was able to post all $7 million.

“Mr. Murdaugh does not have seven million dollars or anything close to that amount. Mr. Murdaugh is a man who cannot pay his phone bill,” his lawyers argued.

“The Court’s order requiring a seven-million-dollar surety bond is tantamount to no bond at all,” the motion reads.

In December, Lee said she was ultimately concerned about Murdaugh’s relationships in the community, his alleged opiate addiction and mental health after the murders of his wife and son.

Harpootlian had immediately asked Lee to reconsider the bond, which she denied. The judge did, however, say she would entertain a request in the future.