Murdaugh booked in SC, awaits court for charges related to former maid

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh arrived back in South Carolina Saturday following his arrest in Orlando earlier this week.

Murdaugh faces two charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the arrest warrants. The papers show that two checks were written moving insurance settlement money that was supposed to go to Gloria Satterfield’s family, to an account owned by Murdaugh.

The name on the account was “Forge” — a fake company Murdaugh allegedly used to funnel the settlement money to himself.

Satterfield was Murdaugh’s maid who died after a trip and fall inside their home in 2018.

Murdaugh was arrested after leaving rehab in Orlando. He’s been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.