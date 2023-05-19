HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking Judge Hall to take a second look at their latest motion.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin has asked the judge to reconsider his decision not to allow Murdaugh to use $160,000 in personal money for attorneys fees for his appeal.

Murdaugh says these are “untainted” funds. Not money he stole, but from his liquidated 401k. Hall denied this request last week.

Multiple people suing Murdaugh objected to his request, saying that it would leave even less money to pay any civil judgments that may be handed down against him.