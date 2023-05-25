CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend and accomplice Cory Fleming pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The charges stem from Fleming’s involvement in a scheme to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, out of over $4,000,000 in a wrongful death settlement.

“In February 2018, Murdaugh’s housekeeper passed away after a fall at Murdaugh’s home. Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming—then a personal injury and criminal defense attorney in Beaufort—to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies. Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3,800,000,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Fleming and Murdaugh are accused of misappropriating the funds, which they diverted for personal use.

He faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Judge Richard Gergel told Fleming that the plea will not supersede the state case against him and that the sentences could run concurrently.

A sentencing hearing is expected at a later date.