BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A multiple vehicle crash in Burton hospitalized three Thursday afternoon.

The Burton Fire District said the crash happened at Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters extinguished one of the cars that caught fire. They then pulled people from that car and another that had turned over.

The crash delayed traffic for nearly an hour. Three people were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.