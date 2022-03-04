TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – After multiple rescues from Tybee Island’s sandbar this week, officials are reminding beach visitors to be cautious.

The sandbar is located in the back river off of the south end of Tybee. At low tide, it can seem to provide an easy walk to Little Tybee, but the tides can quickly turn.

“At NO time is anyone allowed to walk/swim to the sandbar. It is incredibly dangerous to not only you, but our personnel as well,” Tybee Lifeguards shared on Facebook Thursday.

According to the post, this week, lifeguards performed multiple rescues or assisted beachgoers who were stuck. Tybee Island Fire Rescue said around 4:35 p.m. Thursday, the department received a report of two victims trapped on the sandbar, unable to make it back to shore.

Fire Rescue was able to locate the victims and get them safely back to shore on a jet ski.

In light of the rescues, they issued a statement that read, in part:

PLEASE refrain from walking/swimming to the sandbar. No one is allowed on the sandbar at anytime. The tide rises very fast and the current in the channel is incredibly strong and dangerous. Please do not risk your life or our personnel’s life. Enjoy the beach from the shore. Tybee Island Fire Rescue

For more information on Tybee’s sand bar dangers, visit the city’s website linked here.