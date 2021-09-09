Multiple roadways flooded throughout Beaufort County, drivers cautioned

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) sent out an advisory Thursday morning warning drivers of flooded roads.
The BCSO says heavy rains and high tides are creating the flooded roadways.
BCSO asks motorists to avoid the flooded streets and seek alternative routes.
Motorists should travel only if necessary, says BCSO.
Earlier Thursday morning BCSO alerted the public that Castle Rock Road in Burton was closed between Highway 170 and Grober Hill Road due to flooding.