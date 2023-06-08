SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp awarded grants to multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast Georgia in an effort to improve public safety measures and address staffing shortages.

The funds, totaling more than $83 million statewide, will be utilized to supplement staffing, support violent crime reduction, and invest in technology and equipment to address and respond to the rise in community violence caused by the pandemic.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals.”

The following area agencies received grants as part of the statewide initiative: