Movie theater opening on Victory Drive — and they’re hiring

Formerly known Victory Square Cinemas, then Frank Theaters — the theater closed in 2018. (File photo, WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The empty movie theater in Victory Square will soon be open for business — popcorn and blockbusters included.

NGC Cinema expects to welcome moviegoers to the newly renovated theater by the end of February, “just in time to premiere ‘The Batman,'” said CEO Jeff Geiger.

“We can’t wait to bring an upgraded moviegoing experience to the Savannah community,” Geiger stated. “We know customers are excited to make themselves at home with us in the Hostess City and we’re excited to find talented staff to help us start serving Savannah.”

Job fair

NCG Cinema is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with on-the-spot hiring. The fair will be held at the theater itself, located at 1901 E. Victory Drive near the Target and Staples stores.

As a perk, any candidate who participates in the job fair will receive a free movie pass.

There are 40 full- and part-time positions available in all roles, including concessions, usher, box office, maintenance, janitorial and assistant managers.

Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register online at ncgmovies.com to reserve an interview time (though pre-registration isn’t required).

Candidates are asked to bring the following items with them to the job fair: identification card, social security card and direct deposit information.

Coming soon

Formerly known Victory Square Cinemas, then Frank Theaters — the theater closed in 2018. Several other movie theaters in Savannah followed in shuttering their doors in line with a trend that played out across the country.

The new theater promises an “improved moviegoing experience” with free refills, reserved seating and special perks for NCG Rewards loyalty members.

NCG says it’s upgrading the old movie theater to include state of the art Dolby technology, expanded ceilings and luxury seats.

While the exact date has not been announced, Geiger said a community event will be held in the coming months to celebrate the grand opening.

“Stay tuned for more details,” the CEO stated.