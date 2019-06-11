Mount Pleasant councilwoman Kathy Landing announces run for Congress

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Kathy Landing officially announced she is joining the congressional race.

The Conservative Republican, businesswoman and town council member stopped in Beaufort yesterday just before formally announcing her candidacy for South Carolina’s First District.

Landing said she believes her background as a financial planner is needed in Washington.

“There are no investment advisors and no financial planners in Congress,” Landing said. “I suppose it’s not surprising because we don’t have a balanced budget, and we don’t have a budget at all. On top of that we have a Congress that’s very used to spending more than they bring in. So I feel that fiscal responsibility which I have 34 years of experience in, is going to be a big part of how I help Lowcountry families as well as America.”

Bluffton businessman Michael Covert is also seeking the Republican nomination to unseat Joe Cunningham.

