RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Many Richmond Hill residents were late for school and work following an impromptu railroad crossing closure due to a motorist driving onto the railroad tracks on a busy road.

According to a post by the City of Richmond Hill, around 6:30 a.m., a motorist accidentally drove their vehicle onto the railroad tracks at Ford Avenue and Hwy. 144 and then got stuck.

Motorists were asked to take an alternate route while the incident was cleared.

As of 8:36 a.m., the tracks are clear and the lanes have been reopened.