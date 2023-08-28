MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in Midway when he reportedly attempted to pass two vehicles stopped at a light.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, the motorcyclist attempted to pass in between two vehicles stopped at a light at the intersection of Highway 17 and 84.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when he struck a pickup truck and passenger vehicle around 10 a.m., Laff said. The motorcyclist continued on through the intersection until he hit a curb and was ejected from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, his identity has not been released.

GSP continues to investigate.