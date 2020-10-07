Richmond Hill Middle School coach dies in motorcycle crash

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill Middle School coach died Wednesday afternoon following a crash with an SUV.

Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox identified the victim as Patrick Welch. He coached wrestling and lacrosse at the middle school, and football in the past.

Welch was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on Belfast River Road when he and a Chevy Trailblazer collided, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team Trooper Keith Kerrick.

The trooper said the SUV driver was attempting to make a left turn onto Watergrass Way when the collision occurred around 4 p.m.

Welch was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It is unknown at this time if the other driver sustained any injuries.

The Richmond Hill Touchdown Club shared the following statement on their Facebook page Wednesday night:

Today our football family mourns the loss of Coach Patrick Welch. He was a long time football coach at RHMS, many of our current and former players had the honor or being coached by him. He was a teacher, coach and friend to all. He will be missed by all, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Belfast River Road was closed in both directions for several hours as GSP investigated the scene.

Kerrick said the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been announced at this time.