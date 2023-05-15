SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Moon River has been hosting drag shows since 2020, and the owner says this past Sunday’s Mother’s Day brunch show was the first time they’ve ever received pushback.

The owner John Pinkerton said the restaurant received multiple emails expressing concern about the show advertising to families.

There was also a peaceful protest across the street from the brewery during the event. Those who showed say they were concerned with the fact that kids could attend.

“We call it a family-friendly drag show because it’s considerably toned down from what you might see at their late-night show,” Pinkerton said.

“But it’s just drag queens dancing around singing to pop songs,” he added. “Again, if a parent in the United States of America wants to bring their own child to do that at to a paid ticketed event — that’s their business.”

News 3 reached out to the women who appeared to be leading the protest this weekend but have not heard back at this time.