SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother accused of DUI and vehicular homicide in her son’s death pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Madrina McCay appeared virtually before Chatham County Chief Judge Penny Freesemann Wednesday. McCay waived a formal reading of her charges, which include two counts of first-degree homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

In August 2021, McCay allegedly crashed into a tree on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. Her 12-year-old son Logan was riding in the vehicle and died in the collision.

She was formally charged in her son’s death back in October 2021.

McCay is requesting a jury trial. Meanwhile, Freesemann said a status hearing would be set for a future date.