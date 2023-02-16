Eliahna is the second from the left. According to the lawsuit, each child in this photograph was killed on May 24, 2022. (

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The mother of a Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victim is suing a Bryan County gun manufacturer.

Sandra Torres’ lawsuit alleges the shooter’s rifle was unfairly marketed by Daniel Defense. It claims the company used military imagery to target “vulnerable and violent young men” on social media.

The suit also names gun store Oasis Outback, the city of Uvalde, Uvalde County, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, and several law enforcement officers and agencies.

Torres’ 10-year-old daughter, Elihana, and most of her fourth-grade class were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

Twenty-one people lost their lives that day.

“Eliahna loved her family, and she knew how much we loved her,” said Torres. “I miss her every moment of every day. I’ve brought this lawsuit to seek accountability. No parent should ever go through what I have.”