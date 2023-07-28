BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s been nearly 40 days since Theresa Van Dam saw her 20-year-old daughter, Sophia, and 2-year-old grandson, Matteo.

Van Dam says the pair was living in Sumter, South Carolina, and in the process of moving back in with her in Beaufort when they went missing. She says Sophia wasn’t thinking clearly at the time of their disappearance, and it seems they left in a hurry.

“She left because she was scared. Something must have happened between her and her boyfriend that she felt like she had to leave very quickly,” said Van Dam. “You know, I’m sure that her motherly feeling of needing to protect her son and herself, so she just left with nothing.”

Van Dam tells News 3 that Sophia had Matteo in high school and pushed through the trials of being a teen mother, recently getting welding certifications to take care of her young son. She says Sophia would do anything to protect Matteo, but they may have found themselves in a dangerous situation.

“If something else has happened, and maybe they got away and got into the wrong hands of someone else, I just pray that if people would see them out there with other people, don’t assume that it’s people always helping them,” Van Dam said.

She says if you think you see them, contact the police.

“Human trafficking is a real thing in the United States and around the world. So, if you see them, call the police immediately,” she said.

Van Dam says law enforcement is keeping her updated as they search for leads. Sumter Police told News 3:

“Our efforts to locate Sophia and Matteo Van Dam are continuing. However, because this remains an active investigation, details cannot be released at this time.”

Van Dam says she’s working with CrimeStoppers to get posters of Sophia and Matteo out and asks the public to stay alert and share the word to help bring her family home safely.

“We love you, we’re ready for you to come home. Your whole family supports you and we’re just waiting for that reunion. We want to see you again. We want to hug you and kiss you and we want to spend time with you,” she said.

If you think you see Sophia or Matteo, you can call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 524-2777.