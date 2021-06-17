Motel fire ruled arson, Two suspects wanted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner announced the identity of two suspects wanted in connection to an arson fire in Savannah on Monday.

Officials say Josheul Allen, 28, and Wytisha Richardson, 28, both of Smokes, South Carolina, are wanted on charges including Arson in the 1st Degree, Arson in the 3rd Degree, Cruelty to Animals, Theft by Taking, and Aggravated Assault.

On June 14th, Chatham Emergency Services responded to a fire call at a motel on Ogeechee Road.

Investigators say the fire in a motel room was intentionally set.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen and Richardson to call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.