POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) - Samplings of mosquitoes collected in the Pooler area have tested positive for West Nile virus, Chatham County Mosquito Control confirms.

At this time, no human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been confirmed in any Coastal Health District counties - including Chatham.

But this does mean WNV is actively circulating in local mosquito populations.

According to Mosquito Control, personnel is surveying all of Chatham County and scheduling control operations.

The Chatham County Health Department and Mosquito Control urge residents to take precautions now and throughout the rest of the summer to minimize mosquitoes around their property.

Mosquitoes that carry WNV are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Chatham County residents can expect to see low flying, yellow helicopters from Mosquito Control on a regular basis throughout the county.