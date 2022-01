SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A morning rollover Tuesday led to lane closures on I-16 near Chatham Parkway.

Savannah Police say eastbound lanes of I-16 are closed between Chatham Parkway and I-516 for the single vehicle crash.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.

Lanes on I-16 reopened around 6:25 a.m.

A cause of the rollover has not yet been released.