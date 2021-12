SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says a morning fire displaced one person.

SFD responded to the scene in the 1700 Block of Habersham Street early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the fire began beneath an apartment stairwell.

SFD says no one was injured. One resident was displaced.

A cause of the fire was not released at the time of this report.