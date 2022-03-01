SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday morning Jasper County Fire-Rescue battled a structure fire on Highway 17 on the South Carolina side of the Talmadge Bridge.

Jasper Fire says the blaze occurred at the old Club Karma building.

According to Savannah Police, the incident was what led to the closure of the Talmadge bridge from around 3:30 a.m. till 7:55 a.m.

The bridge is now reopen.

Details regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of its damage were not available at the time of this report.

This story is developing. Continue to check on this article for the latest updates.