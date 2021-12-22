Morning fire destroys Bluffton home

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A morning fire destroyed a Bluffton home Wednesday.
According to the Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD), fire and EMS crews responded to the structure fire at 6 Benjamin Miller Road around 7:45 a.m.
Crews arrived to discover a single-family dwelling on fire.
Firefighters took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
Officials say the house was a total loss and the Bluffton Fire District Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.