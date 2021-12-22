Morning fire destroys Bluffton home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • photo: Bluffton Township Fire District
  • photo: Bluffton Township Fire District
  • photo: Bluffton Township Fire District
  • photo: Bluffton Township Fire District

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A morning fire destroyed a Bluffton home Wednesday.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD), fire and EMS crews responded to the structure fire at 6 Benjamin Miller Road around 7:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to discover a single-family dwelling on fire.

Firefighters took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say the house was a total loss and the Bluffton Fire District Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories