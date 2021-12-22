Morning fire destroys Bluffton home

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A morning fire destroyed a Bluffton home Wednesday.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD), fire and EMS crews responded to the structure fire at 6 Benjamin Miller Road around 7:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to discover a single-family dwelling on fire.

Firefighters took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say the house was a total loss and the Bluffton Fire District Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.