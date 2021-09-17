Morning building fire leads to lane closures in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Fire Department (RHFD) battled a commercial building blaze Friday morning that led to some road closures.

According to officials crews responded to the fire call around 5:00 a.m. at a building across from the fish hatchery near Ford. Avenue.

Crews closed east bound lanes on Ford Avenue.

RHFD says crews arrived to discover the blaze burning through the building’s roof.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators continue to work on determining the cause of the fire.