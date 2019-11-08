Morning accident on Talmadge Bridge sends driver to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A crash on the Talmadge Bridge Friday morning sent one driver to the hospital and led to the closure of all the lanes on the bridge.

According to Savannah Police, a Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed struck the end cap of the median wall. The car spun and came to a rest against the guard rail on the right side of the southbound lanes.

The driver, Joel Martinez-Rios, 27, of Savannah, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

