BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Concerns about crime in Beaufort County led to a meeting between the public and the sheriff.

Over 100 residents gathered inside Battery Creek High School in Burton Tuesday, where the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) addressed those residents about the recent concern with gun violence. BCSO encouraged those to cooperate with the police to help catch criminals responsible for the crime.

And those who attended did not shy away from commenting.

“We need them to speak out but sir, Mr. Tanner, they are not going to speak out,” one frustrated resident said. “They are not going to give out information, they are not going to give out names so what can we do to stop this.”

BCSO decided to address the concern after a deadly shooting in Burton where a man died on March 23. The killing remains unsolved. A resident who attended the meeting claims over a hundred shell casings were unloaded.

“I can tell you personally because I was there and it was over 200 rounds that was shot.” a resident said. “Why don’t we have them on standby. It took them forever to come to the last incident you had.”

BCSO did not confirm if that number is true, but the sheriff made a point to say this is what they want to see people comfortable telling law enforcement what they know.

Others agree with the sheriff.

“I want us all to start paying attention. Like, let’s not rely on them,” another resident said. “You can’t rely on them because they are reactionary. They are the defensive. We gotta be on offense and by being on offense means we got to get involved.”

BCSO also emphasized the importance of Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and urge anyone who witnessed a crime to call 843-554-1111.