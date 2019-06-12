More Portuguese Man O’ War found on Hilton Head beaches

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Another Man O’ War washed up on the beach on Hilton Head Island and is raising concern for residents.

Several Portuguese Man O’ War have washed up in recent weeks. Beach services posted on social media that they have seen “a couple dozen”. This is not unusual in the area, but experts said these creatures are usually seen in late spring.

Shore Beach Services Operations Manager Mike Wagner said if you see a Man O’ War in the water, you should stay away. He said a Man O’ War sting is much more painful than a regular jellyfish sting and in some cases can be deadly.

Man O’ War are typically bright blue and easy to spot. Even if they are dead, they can still sting, so they shouldn’t be touched at any time.

If you are stung by a Man O’ War, rinse with ocean water or hot water and use something to pull the blue stinging cells out of the wound. If you have a reaction, call EMS or go visit a doctor as soon as possible.