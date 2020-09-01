More CARES Act funding coming for Savannah businesses; how to apply

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah business owners facing hardships due to the pandemic have another chance to get financial help.

Applications for a second round of CARES Act funding for Savannah open Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Mayor Van Johnson is hoping to use $1.6 million to help as many as 80 businesses. He’s looking to give out some of that money to owners that have fewer than five employees, as well as minority-owned businesses.

The maximum grant amount this time around is $20,000. In the first round, 42 Savannah businesses were given grants of up to $50,000.

How to apply

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Located within the City of Savannah limits

In existence and operational as of Jan. 1, 2020

Have 10 or fewer employees

Have incurred a loss of income or hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, and

Have not received a City of Savannah CARES grant in round one

Applicants must submit the following documents:

Current City of Savannah business license

Last filed business tax return

Monthly profit and loss statements from January to June 2020

Businesses can apply online at sbacsav.com/caressavannah.

According to the city, applications must be completed in full with all required documents uploaded by the deadline: Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. Incomplete applications won’t be considered for CARES Act funding.