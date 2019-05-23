Moose Tracks Ice Cream donating a dollar for every scoop you eat

Dozens enjoyed a sweet treat today in downtown Savannah. It was part of Moose Track Ice Cream’s “delicious” philanthropy tour.

The ice cream was provided by Mayfield Creamery and free to anyone who stopped by—no strings attached.

Moose Tracks, in partnership with Mayfield Creamery, donated one dollar for every scoop. Their goal is to serve 10 thousand scoops raising a total of 10 thousand dollars.

All of that money gets poured right back into our local community. “They said they wanted to give away 10 thousand free scoops of ice cream and give us 10 thousand dollars,” said Major Paul Egan with the Salvation Army.

“I picked my jaw off of the floor and said okay I am not being punked you’re serious and he said ‘yea’ we just want to do it–they love the salvation army and the mission that the Salvation Army does.”

This is the company’s 41st 10k scoop event since 2010. Every city they go to the money raised goes back to charities in that community.

