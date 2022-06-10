RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — In April, a local woman originally from Ukraine was working to bring her sister and nephew to the U.S. amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Now, two months later, her efforts finally pulled through.

“I didn’t think we would be able to have the follow-up interview with them sitting here,” Tetiana Cobb said.

It’s a normal night in the Cobb household, Tetiana and her sisters are getting ready to order some takeout. They say whenever they’re together the conversation never stops. They’re now living with Tetiana and her family in Richmond Hill.

“Me and my sisters, honestly when we’re together, we’re just silly, talking, playing, Cobb said. “This house is just full of laughter all the time.”

Every moment these sisters share together is special, until recently, they didn’t know when they would get to see one another again.

Tetiana has lived in the U.S. for a decade now, but her family was still in Ukraine. So when the war began, she started filling out applications to bring her sisters to America, but in April they were denied.

“I cannot believe that just on April 20th, I was crying my eyes out because I felt like that’s it my world fell apart and there’s no way I can bring them over here,” Cobb said.

But a few weeks ago, they received good news.

“It was just ‘oh my gosh, they are coming, it’s happening,’ I could not believe,” Cobb said.

But this time has been bittersweet. The sisters’ parents are still in Ukraine in the village where they grew up, they don’t want to leave, but recently things there have gotten worse.

“They were told to have their emergency bag just in case they need to get up and run,” Cobb said.

Also in Ukraine is Katya’s Husband, Max’s father. They haven’t seen each other in months.

“Her husband, he is struggling without them,” Cobb says. “We don’t know when they’re going to see one another.”

After their city was hit by rockets, he had to stay behind but the couple agreed that Katya and Max would seek shelter in Poland where they stayed until recently.

“All she was thinking at that moment is I need to save my kid, I need to save my child,” Cobb said.

The sisters don’t know when it will be safe to return or when they will get back to moments like these, sitting around a table at their home in Ukraine showing pictures of them in Ukraine with all of their loved ones, but for now, being safe and together is enough.

Thursday was the three-week anniversary of Katya, Natalia and Max’s arrival in the U.S. They say wherever they are feels like home.