‘Monster Truckz’ weekend show canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend was supposed to be taken over by “Monster Truckz,” but the event has been canceled.

According to Fire Marshals, the event was canceled because organizers were unable to meet certain permit requirements.

“Per our State Fire Marshal, after failing to attend a meeting two weeks ago with City and State Officials to discuss specific requirements, the promoter was unable to secure the necessary City of Savannah documentation required by the State Fire Marshal’s Office to issue the State Racetrack License,” the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said.

The event was supposed to rev up Friday night at the new fairgrounds on Fort Argyle Road. Thousands of people were expected to attend the three-day event.

Tickets will be honored for a rescheduled event, however, refunds can be issued to those who call 941-343-2378.