SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you grew up in the South, you probably know the fine art of mud bogging.

From stump jumping in the backwoods to a competition sport, Monster Jam has come a long way — and this weekend it’s coming to Savannah’s Enmarket Arena.

Bring the whole family to the most action-packed event on four wheels. Drivers will tear up the dirt as they compete in speed and agility races, skills challenges, a donut competition and freestyle events.

Monster trucks are souped-up off-road vehicles with heavy-duty suspension, large-displacement V8 engines and oversized tires. The most famous truck of all is “Grave Digger” which will be making a nightly appearance with racing legacy Krysten Anderson behind the wheel.

Anderson is a Guinness World Record holder, and the only female to win the Monster Jam Five Point Series. She’s looking to grab a world championship title like her five-time champion father Dennis Anderson, and her brother Ryan, who’s a three-time champ.

