Mom calls for motorcycle safety after death of Georgia Southern Police officer son

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 is learning more about the death of a Georgia Southern Police officer.

Tristan Clemmons was off duty when a car slammed into his motorcycle on Interstate 16 last week. He died Sunday at the age of 23.

With tears in her eyes, his mother described him as a young man passionate about helping others. She said he died doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle, but she hopes his death won’t be in vain.

“Please, for Tristan, watch out for all motorcycle riders,” said Elizabeth Clemmons. “Tristan was a wonderful, caring person always, always doing for other people too young to go, a lot of people loved him all over.”

On Monday, WSAV was there as family, friends, and fellow law enforcement gathered outside Memorial Hospital to honor the fallen officer.

His body was escorted from Savannah to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

According to new information from Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Tristan was hit by a car making a U-turn from the right-hand lane across a center turn lane.

Georgia Southern Police tweeted Sunday that Clemmons did not survive his injuries. Now, his family is using the tragedy to encourage drivers to be careful when sharing the road with those on two wheels.

“On Tristan’s behalf, and his friend right here Larry, who rides motorcycles, and everybody else,” said Clemmons. “Not only do motorcycles need to be safe, but so does everybody else. You need to watch out for motorcycle riders.”

“You know we ride, we enjoy it, we look out for y’all. Look out for us — that’s all we are saying,” said Larry Roberts, a friend of Clemmons.

At this time no charges have been brought against either party. GSP tells News 3 the investigation has been handed off to the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for further review.

“Tristan would want me to tell everybody this was senseless. Somebody making an illegal U-turn took my baby,” said Clemmons.

If you would like to pay your respects a public visitation is happening Wednesday until 8 p.m. at the Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Connection Church.