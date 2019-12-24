Molina Healthcare hosts baby shower for 200 expecting moms in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Molina Healthcare of South Carolina hosted a community baby shower in Beaufort last Friday.

Approximately 200 expecting mothers came out to hear from guest speakers and learn about prenatal and maternal heath topics. Future moms also got to take home baby essentials such as wipes, diapers, a diaper bag, toys, clothes and more.

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina hosts community baby showers across the state all year in an effort to reduce infant mortality and support women and their children.