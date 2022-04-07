STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A couple referring to themselves as “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Michael Boatright, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, three counts of theft of mail and one count of aggravated identity theft, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Stephanie Napier, 29, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Napier awaits sentencing.

The Chesterfield, S.C. couple is accused of driving around Georgia, South Carolina and Flordia to steal mail, capture personal information and then use that info to access the victims’ bank accounts.

“These charges demonstrate the dedication of our law enforcement partners in identifying and tracking down activities that started with swiping mail from mailboxes and led all the way to identity theft and financial fraud,” Estes said. “Those determined to be responsible for such illegal activities will be held accountable.”

The couple stole, “hundreds of thousands of dollars from their many victims, and caused substantial non-monetary harm and headaches for countless victims,” the indictment reads. The Secret Service identified more than 100 victims and four are from Statesboro, Estes said.

In total, the victims reported more than half a million in actual and attempted financial losses.